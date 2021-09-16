Dayton man jailed after police call for countywide backup in Trotwood

Sep. 16—A Dayton man was jailed Wednesday night after police in Trotwood issued a countywide call for officer assistance.

Quinton Nelson Sr., 34, was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated burglary after he was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of Whitestone Court. He is not formally charged, records show.

Trotwood police issued a "Signal 99″ call for help at the same residence where Nelson was arrested.

A medic also was called to the residence on a report of an assault victim.

We are working to learn more about what prompted police to respond, what led officers to request backup and the possible charges against Nelson.