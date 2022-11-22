Dayton man killed in accidental shooting identified

A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a shooting that police believe to have been accidental.

Keyton Woods, 20, was identified as the person found shot and deceased, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of West Second Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the report of a shooting on Nov. 15, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

Police found Woods, who was a resident of the home, shot.

Bauer said the shooting, which took place inside of the home, appeared to be unintentional.

A homicide unit will continue investigating the shooting, Bauer said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



