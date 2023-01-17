Dayton man killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex identified

A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting over the weekend at a Dayton apartment complex.

Lawrence Bell, of Dayton, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton Police and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, New Center 7 previously reported.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a female caller told dispatchers they needed a medic immediately.

“Please ma’am! Please!” the caller continued. “Oh my god. They shot him.”

Medics performed CPR on the Bell as soon as location was secured by Dayton Police, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed.

Bell died on scene from his injuries, Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman confirmed.

News Center 7 previously reported that a suspect was taken into custody. We’re working to learn if that person was charged in connection to the shooting.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.