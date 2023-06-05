UPDATE: Dayton man killed in Sunday shooting identified; 4 others injured

A Dayton man is dead and four others are hurt after a shooting in Dayton Sunday night.

Kevin Jones, 38, was identified Monday afternoon as the man shot and killed in a Superior Avenue apartment Sunday evening, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 300 block of Superior Avenue around 6:20 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

“We had a white SUV with about five people inside go inside the apartment,” Major Brian Johns, Dayton Police, said Monday afternoon. “Shots were exchanged between that group and the people inside the apartment.”

Five people were shot. One died from their injuries. Of the other four injured, Johns said two were in serious condition.

Johns said the person killed in the shooting was the driver of the SUV.

While police are still looking for possible suspects, Johns said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

There was a large amount of drugs, primarily marijuana, recovered from inside the apartment.

News Center 7 was on scene Sunday while homicide detectives spent several hours investigating.

Dayton Police Sergeant Alex McGill told our crew on scene that anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677).

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

