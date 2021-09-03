Dayton man outside East Third Street bar

Sep. 2—A Dayton man was shot late Wednesday outside a bar.

Dayton police and medics were called just before 11 p.m. to the 3100 block of East Third Street in Dayton on a report of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A Dayton Police Report indicates the victim is a 44-year-old man. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where his condition was not available.

Dispatchers said that a vehicle reportedly fled the scene, but could not provide a description.