Dayton man on parole sentenced to prison for federal weapons charge

A Dayton man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for possessing two loaded firearms after being convicted of a felony crime.

Davon Winn, 36, was previously convicted of kidnapping, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, burglary and various other violent offenses, according to a release. The convictions legally prohibited him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

In November 2020, while on parole for those convictions, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority conducted a search of the residence Winn spent the majority of his time at, according to court documents. A loaded assault rifle and a loaded handgun were found during the search.

Winn pleaded guilty in October 2021 in U.S. District Court in Dayton.

“We take felon-in-possession cases seriously, especially when they involve defendants using military-style weapons as street guns,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said. “These firearms, with their high-capacity magazines and ability to fire repeatedly without reloading, continue to exact a great cost in senseless bloodshed and tragedy in communities across the country.”