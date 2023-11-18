Dayton man pleads guilty to inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

Nov. 17—A Dayton man faces up to 1 1/2 years in prison for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl over the summer.

Windman Baker, 50, pleaded guilty Nov. 9 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to one count of gross sexual imposition.

Dayton police responded Aug. 17 to a home on Vancouver Avenue after a woman reported her granddaughter said a family friend inappropriately touched her over her clothes and tried to pull her pants down before she pushed him and ran away, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Baker also was designated a Tier I sex offender, which means he must register his address every year for 15 years.