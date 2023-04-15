Dayton man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 47-year-old

A Dayton man pleaded guilty to a March 2022 shooting that killed another man.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man acquitted of stabbing, killing Springboro man

Chandler Lamar Brown, 18 at the time of the charges, was indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two weapons charges in connection to the death of Anthony Render, 47, of Dayton, on March 26.

Brown faced these charges after allegedly shooting Render from another car and killing him, according to court documents.

Render was found in a crashed car on North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard in the early morning hours. After emergency responders found Render in the driver’s seat suffering from at least one gunshot wound, medics transported him to a Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

He succumbed to his injuries two days after emergency responders found him and died.

After appearing in court, Brown pleaded guilty Thursday, April 13, 2023, to involuntary manslaughter and three-year as well as five-year firearm specifications. As a part of his plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed.

Brown faces up to 16 and a half years in prison. He is also held responsible for the costs of Render’s funeral and burial, amounting to $20,000 in restitution.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced May 2.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.








