Dayton man pleads guilty to shooting at off duty detective

A man accused of shooting at an off-duty detective in Dayton has changed his plea.

Claude Chadwell, 56, pleaded guilty to three counts to felonious assault Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of a plea agreement, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and other weapons charges he was previously facing were dropped. Additionally, firearm specifications were dropped.

Chadwell faces up to 12 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.

On Nov. 10, an off-duty Dayton Police detective was leaving his residence with his son and son’s girlfriend. While driving in the area of Ewalt and Dwight Avenues, Chadwell began to follow the detective’s vehicle and eventually pulled up next to the detective.

The front passenger was “acting erratic and screaming” at the detective, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. He then reached for his waistband. It was then that the detective produced his firearm “in fear of his safety and then drove off at a high rate of speed.

Chadwell was accused of then chasing the detective’s car and firing approximately 12 shots at the car.

According to court records, Chadwell said he didn’t know the man was a detective and thought that he was trying to break into his garage.

“When Chadwell was asked why he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him, he said because he was ‘pissed,’” the statement of facts read.



