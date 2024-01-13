Dayton man pleads guilty to stabbing former friend in neck

Jan. 12—A 19-year-old from Dayton pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser charge in a November stabbing.

Tyrese Lamar Weaver faces up to 1 1/2 years when he is sentenced Feb. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, via a bill of information, according to documents filed Friday.

Weaver was indicted Dec. 8 for two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony but those counts are dismissed.

Weaver was accused of stabbing a man around 11:20 p.m. Nov. 27 at an apartment in the 200 block of Victor Avenue.

The stabbing victim identified Weaver as his "ex-friend," according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man told detectives Weaver knocked on his apartment window, so he went outside to talk to him.

"(He) said Tyrese told him he just hurt someone and needed to come inside," read an affidavit.

When he refused to let Weaver in, Weaver reportedly asked for money and the man said he didn't have any.

Weaver then stabbed the man in the neck and fled, according to court records. The man went to a neighbor's to call the police.

The victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Officers found Weaver walking down Salem Avenue and took him into custody.

"Officers noted they immediately observed blood on Tyrese's shoes," read an affidavit. "Officers Mirandized Tyrese. After several varying accounts of the incident, Tyrese said he stabbed (the other man) in self-defense."

Weaver remains held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting sentencing.