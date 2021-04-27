Dayton man pleads guilty to stealing more than 50 guns from Sharonville store

Apr. 27—A Dayton man is the third suspect to plead guilty to stealing more than 50 guns from a Cincinnati-area sporting goods store in June 2018.

Lamont Hancock, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee in U.S. District Court on Monday, according to the Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio's Office.

Co-defendants Miyauhn Vineyard, 21 and Michael Sanford, 26, both also of Dayton, pleaded guilty in January and February respectively.

They each face up for five years in prison.

On June 17, 2018, the three men parked in a lot near Target World in Sharonville and cut off lock to the store, according to the DOJ. They then smashed display cases and stole 58 guns.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reportedly recovered 10 of the guns through a third-party sale two days later.