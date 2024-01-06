Dayton man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in deadly shooting

Jan. 5—A 34-year-old man originally charged with murder faces more than a dozen years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a February shooting that Dayton police said appeared to be a "targeted attack."

Keanthony Diantae Strickland of Dayton pleaded guilty Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter via a bill of information. He was scheduled to go on trial Monday.

The gunshot victim was identified as 38-year-old Al Jaheem Brown by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Judge Elizabeth Ellis is expected to impose a prison term between six and 10 years for the first-degree felony, plus three years for an accompanying firearm specification when he is sentenced Jan. 18. according to plea documents filed Friday.

Strickland also will be ordered to pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. Feb. 20 to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue.

A witness heard two men screaming and then a gunshot. A 911 caller said a man was lying in the street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

"Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to further the investigation," Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously. "This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but a targeted attack."

Strickland was sitting inside his Chevrolet Malibu with a woman when Brown, the woman's boyfriend, showed up and began speaking with the woman. Strickland then got out of the car and began arguing with Brown. The men began shoving each other when the woman got between them to try to separate them when Brown pushed his girlfriend out from between them, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

"Strickland at this time pulls out a gun from his pocket, that (the woman) knew he had, and fired at Brown. Brown is shot three times in the back," the document stated.

Strickland then drove away in his car, which was found later in the day in a parking lot in the 1600 block of McArthur Avenue, according to the affidavit.

Strickland later turned himself in to police and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Two counts each of murder and felonious assault, plus single counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having a weapon while under disability are dismissed as part of his plea agreement.