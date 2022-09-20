Dayton man who pretended to be Ghanian prince convicted on federal fraud charges

A Dayton man accused of pretending to be a Ghanian prince in order to defraud investors between 2014 and 2020 in a complicated business scheme, is now facing two decades in prison after he was convicted by a federal jury Friday.

Daryl Harrison, 44, was convicted on 10 charges following an 10-day trial, including wire fraud, witness tampering, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

He was found responsible for defrauding investors for the church he ran with his stepfather, Robert Harrison, by claiming to be a prince from Ghana. He reportedly told investors he had direct connections with companies in the African nation and could get them an investment return of 28% to 33%.

At the time of his May 2020 indictment, he was accused of defrauding 14 investors who collectively provided him over $800,000.

The indictment says Harrison and his stepfather both said they were religious ministers affiliated with a nonprofit limited liability company founded by his stepfather, Power House of Prayer Ministries. They held services throughout the Dayton and Southwestern Ohio area, as well as in Parker, Colorado.

Using an alias, Harrison solicited investors to pay into what he claimed to be African trucking operations and diamond mining enterprises. He reportedly withdrew thousands of dollars from the church's bank accounts within days of receiving investments.

Harrison and his stepfather then used the money to enrich themselves and fund items like cars, airplane tickets, hotel rooms, a rental in Colorado and more, prosecutors say.

Harrison faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

His stepfather, Robert Harrison, is charged on one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. His jury trial is set for Dec. 5.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton man who claimed to be a prince to defraud investors convicted