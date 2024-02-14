Dayton man sentenced to 11 years for trafficking meth, fentanyl

Feb. 13—A 33-year-old Dayton man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

In 2022, D'Laquan Cantrell sold drugs to an undercover police officers on four occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio. Before meeting up, he reportedly used FaceTime, voice calls and texts to set up the transactions.

He's accused of selling drugs in the parking lots at area businesses, such as Applebee's and Kohl's.

While executing a search warrant at Cantrell's residence, investigators found hundreds of grams of marijuana hidden in a LEGO box in a child's room, as well as fentanyl, a stolen firearm and magazine attachment, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also reportedly had $8,000 in cash inside a teddy bear.

The fentanyl Cantrell sold was mixed with xylazine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a sedative not approved for people.

Cantrell was arrested in October 2022 and pleaded guilty in September, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.