Dayton man sentenced for 13-hour standoff, assault

A Dayton man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a 13-hour standoff with police in January 2020.

Derrick Jamar Lewis, 33, was sentenced to serve at least 18 years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the standoff, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

>> Woman killed, husband critically injured in fiery Darke County helicopter crash

On Friday, January 3, 2020, Dayton Police officers responded to an apartment on Briarwood Avenue. Once they arrived, the officers attempted to arrest the Lewis on an outstanding warrant. According to the release, Lewis ran to the back of the apartment and grabbed a gun.

Lewis’s girlfriend and her two sons were inside of the apartment, the release said.

Concerned for the safety of the hostages, the officers retreated outside. Lewis shot at officers three times but did not strike any of them, according to the release. The SWAT team responded to the scene and after a standoff that lasted over 13 hours, Lewis was taken into custody.

Lewis’s girlfriend had been punched and kicked, and he would not allow her or the children to leave during the standoff with police, the release stated.

On January 14, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Lewis on:

Two counts of Felonious Assault on a police officer

Three counts of Kidnapping

One count of Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

One count of Improperly Discharging a Firearm At or Into a Habitation

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

One count of Inducing Panic

One count of Domestic Violence

One count of Endangering Children

The counts of felonious assault included 3‐year and 7‐year firearm specifications for discharging a firearm at a law enforcement officer, according to the release. The counts of kidnapping included 3‐year firearm specifications.

Lewis was found guilty as charged on all counts and specifications and was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison.







