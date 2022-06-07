Dayton man sentenced in 13-hour SWAT standoff

Jun. 7—A man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison in connection to a 13-hour SWAT standoff at a Dayton apartment where he reportedly shot at officers.

Derrick Jamar Lewis, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison on Monday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

On Jan. 3, 2020, officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Briarwood Avenue around 11 a.m. on a weapons complaint, according to Dayton police.

When they attempted to arrest Lewis on a warrant, he reportedly ran inside the apartment and got a gun. Lewis' girlfriend and her two sons were inside the apartment.

"Concerned for the safety of the hostages, the officers retreated outside," the prosecutor's office said. "The defendant shot at officers three times but did not strike any of them."

After a 13-hour SWAT standoff, officers took Lewis into custody.

A grand jury indicted him on two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, three counts of kidnapping and one count each of endangering children, domestic violence, inducing panic, having weapons while under disability, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

A jury found Lewis guilty on all charges following a trial in May, according to the prosecutor's office.