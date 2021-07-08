Dayton man sentenced for 2020 murder at Northcrest apartment

Jul. 7—A Dayton man accused of shooting and killing another at a local apartment complex was sentenced Wednesday to 18-years-to-life in prison.

Karlton Jones, 25, was convicted of murder and felonious assault charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The 18-year-to-life sentence was the mandatory sentence.

Jones was convicted last month of shooting and killing Chendo "BJ" Lamont Burford Jr. on March 2, 2020. Dayton Police were dispatched to an apartment on Northcrest Drive where they found the 26-year-old had been shot multiple times.

Multiple eyewitnesses identified Jones as the shooter, according to prosecutors.

On Wednesday, Jones appeared in front of Judge Mary Montgomery for sentencing. His attorney told the court that Jones is remorseful for the shooting and that it plays over in his head as he tries to sleep at night.

He told the court that he tried to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors before the trial, adding that his client understood that he should serve some jail time in the case.

Jones declined to speak during sentencing and his attorney said that he plans to appeal the verdict. No one gave a victim impact statement to the court during the sentencing hearing.

Montgomery told Jones that his actions in March 2020 will have a profound impact on the rest of his life and that it was his own decisions that led to the charges and conviction. She noted that Jones shot the victim three times, including in the face.