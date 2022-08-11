Dayton man sentenced to 21 years to life for 2020 deadly shooting

Aug. 11—A Dayton man will spend 21 years to life in prison for the December 2020 shooting death of another man.

Jeremy Murphy Sr., 30, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life for murder, plus three years each for tampering with evidence and a firearm specification, to be served consecutively, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Murphy was found guilty last month in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges reach back to Dec. 4, 2020, when Dayton police were called to the 400 block of Noel Court on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found William Bruce, known as "Red," with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and medics provided emergency care, but Bruce succumbed to his injuries.

Hours later, police responded to Murphy's home on Hulbert Street, where he reportedly refused to come outside, leading to a standoff involving SWAT and hostage negotiation crews. After an hour or two, he came out and was taken into custody, police said.