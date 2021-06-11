Dayton man sentenced to 24 years to life in deadly shooting

Jun. 11—A Dayton man prosecutors said fought, chased and eventually shot the victim — all over a name-calling incident — was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison.

Anthony Gause, 33, of Dayton, was convicted earlier this month of murder, felonious assault and other charges. Prosecutors asked the judge to send him to prison for the maximum sentence of 35 years to life.

Gause was accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jayven Torren Kilgore after an argument on May 29, 2020, in the 900 block of Manhattan Avenue in Dayton. Kilgore reportedly ran after the argument moved outside the home, but Gause and two other men were able to catch up to him, according to court records.

During the argument, Gause struck Kilgore in the face with a handgun. Kilgore was able to get away from the men, but as he was running, Gause told detectives that he fired at least two rounds, records stated.

Prosecutors said the incident should not have occurred to begin with.

"The defendant and victim had been friends prior to the shooting and something as childish as name-calling spurred the defendant into using lethal violence," prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed ahead of the court hearing. "Moreover, the victim was fleeing from the altercation and defendant chose to pursue the victim. At least twice — if not three times — the victim was able to break free from the fight and flee from the defendant.

"The defendant pursued the victim down a neighborhood street, the defendant continued the physical and verbal assault, and ultimately the defendant stopped pursuing and instead fired his gun multiple times striking and killing the victim as he attempted to run away," the memorandum says.

A memorandum for the defense had not been filed in the case by Thursday afternoon. The sentencing will take place in front of Montgomery County Judge Mary K. Huffman.

Prosecutors also noted in the memorandum that the shooting took place in the morning in a neighborhood at a time that residents were beginning their day. They also said Gause fled the scene and hasn't shown remorse for the killing.

"Defendant has exhibited a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of others," prosecutors said. "He purposefully shot a firearm at another person, causing that person's death. The defendant has demonstrated to society that he is willing to kill another, even a friend, over something as benign as cracking jokes."

"Not once during the interview with law enforcement did the defendant indicate any remorse, sympathy or atonement for taking Jayven Kilgore's life. Further, not once during the recorded jail calls with his family and friends did the defendant indicate any remorse, sympathy or atonement for taking Jayven Kilgore's life. The defendant's acts demonstrate that he has no regard for the laws of society and the sanctity of life."