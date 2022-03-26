Dayton man sentenced for 2nd attempted murder conviction

Mar. 25—A 29-year-old Dayton man was sentenced Friday to at least 34 1/2 years in prison following his conviction earlier this month in the May 2020 shooting of a 27-yeear-old woman in Moraine.

Shaquille Phillip Shackleford was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Moraine in the early morning hours of May 8, 2020, when he got into a dispute with another passenger, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

When the woman driving the car tried to intervene, Shackleford pulled out a gun "and fired multiple rounds in to the back of the driver's seat, striking the victim. The victim was left paralyzed," the prosecutor's office stated in a release.

A jury on March 2 found Shackleford guilty as charged to attempted murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and two counts of having weapons while under disability for prior convictions.

The sentence handed down on Friday is to be served consecutive to the 20-year sentence Shackleford received in May after he was convicted of attempted of attempted murder and other charges for shooting a man multiple times on May 11, 2020, in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue in Dayton.