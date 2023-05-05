Dayton man sentenced for connection to 2020 shooting death

A Dayton man has been sentenced for his connection to the 2020 shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Allante Holland, 28, was sentenced to at least 40 to 45 1/2 years to life in prison after being convicted on multiple counts in connection to the shooting of Trevon Turner on July 17, 2020, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was convicted by a grand jury on April 21 on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and a single count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and having weapons while under disability.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township on July 17, 2020 on reports of multiple gunshots.

Upon arrival, deputies located Trevone Turner. He had been shot in the back of the head and was transported to a local hospital. Turner died two days later from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Holland and Turner were part of a group that fired multiple rounds at a Fer Don Road residence, according the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.







