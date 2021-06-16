Dayton man sentenced to decades in prison in child rape case

Jun. 16—A Dayton man was sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted in a child rape case.

Adam Jordan, 51, was convicted last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of counts including rape of a child under the age of 10, attempted rape of a child under the age of 13 (by force) and multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, court records show.

Judge E. Gerald Parker sentenced Jordan to 58 years to life in prison and was ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender if he is ever released. A Tier III sex offender must register every 90 days with the local sheriff's office for the rest of their life.

"We are disappointed by the jury's decision," defense attorney Travis Kane told the Dayton Daily News. "We provided evidence that we felt exonerated Mr. Jordan, however, the jury concluded otherwise. Mr. Jordan continues to maintain his innocence and will be filing an appeal."

Jordan was accused of sexually assaulting two children known to him, according to court documents in the case. In a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors after Jordan was found guilty, they asked the court to issue a sentence of life without parole.

"Defendant ensured his victims' compliance through physical strength and force as well as threats," prosecutors said.

They said that Jordan threatened one child and tried to use religion to keep the other child from telling.

"His actions were monstrous, and not once has he shown even slight remorse," prosecutors said. "Instead he denied-and continues to deny-any responsibility."

The prosecutors said the children found "strength beyond measure" by coming forward and not only telling authorities about the abuse, but also recounting it to a jury during trial.

"Were Defendant ever released to society, he poses a significant risk of reoffending. He has demonstrated a propensity for committing sexual crimes against children. The fact that he has multiple victims makes clear that he is likely to recidivate if given the opportunity. These are not tendencies that can be rehabilitated while in prison," prosecutors said.