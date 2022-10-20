Dayton man sentenced for drive-thru shooting

A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted of a shooting at a Dayton drive-thru that police previously called a “targeted attack.”

Contrieve Wilson, 19, was convicted of one count of felonious assault in September. An additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.

Wilson was sentenced to seven years for the felonious assault conviction with an additional three years for a firearm specification, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. After being released, Wilson will be supervised by the Parole Board for at least 18 months.

Police were called to Rut’s Drive Thru on N. James H. McGee Street in May on reports of a crash and car that hit a building.

A car, occupied with three people, pulled into the drive-thru when the driver noticed three other men were standing inside. All six people were known to each other and the driver of the car noticed guns coming from the pockets of the three men, two were later identified as Wilson and Lanile Brown, police said in court records.

They were accused of firing shots as the driver tried to drive away. After the shots were fired the car the victims were in crashed at slow speeds into a nearby home.

Two people in the car were hit by the gunfire and later taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Wilson was arrested and charged in early August, nearly three months after the shooting. Court records show he will receive a 77-day credit for time spend in jail prior to his sentencing.

Brown was arrest and charged in May. He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.