Dayton man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting of another Dayton man at a Columbus motel

A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 24 years for fatally shooting another Dayton man in Columbus on Easter Sunday 2021 and then stealing a pickup truck at gunpoint.

The two men had fought on April 4, 2021, at a motel on Columbus' Northeast Side when 52-year-old Bruce Cameron produced a gun and shot 42-year-old Dion Skipper, Columbus homicide detectives and Franklin County prosecutors said.

Cameron was convicted of murder by a jury last week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Judge Kim Brown also found him guilty of aggravated robbery and having a weapon under disability (possessing a gun when he was not legally able to for a previous felony conviction).

Judge Brown sentenced Cameron on Thursday to life in prison with the opportunity of parole after 24 years. Cameron has been in jail for about 2 ½ years, which will count toward his prison term.

Skipper's family said at the sentencing hearing that Skipper was a loving father who was not violent and did not carry a gun.

Skipper's young son attempted to speak during the hearing, but could not get through a sentence before he broke down and left the courtroom.

Cameron, who intends to appeal his case, declined to speak during the hearing.

