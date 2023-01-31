Dayton man sentenced following conviction in Hamilton Avenue homicide

A Dayton man has been sentenced after being convicted for the fatal shooting of a man, Jason Osborne, in May 2021, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>>ORIGINAL STORY: Dayton man indicted for Hamilton Avenue homicide

Christopher Oakes, 53 of Dayton, was sentenced to 24 to 29 1/2 years in prison. He entered guilty pleas and was found guilty by the court on January 9 on the following counts:

Involuntary Manslaughter

Discharge of a Firearm On or Near Prohibited Premises

Tampering with Evidence

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Police were investigating a traffic incident in the area of Bolton Street and Hamilton Avenue when they learned the vehicle in question was on the railroad tracks on Huffman Avenue, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

When officers arrived at the vehicle, they discovered the deceased driver inside and identified the body as Osborne.

The victim had been shot and died as a result of his injuries.

Oakes was indicted on May 27, 2021 by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple felony counts in connection to the fatal shooting, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

The defendant entered guilty pleas and was found guilty on January 9.