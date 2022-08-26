Dayton man sentenced to at least 15 years in death of 2-month-old son

Aug. 26—A Dayton man who pleaded guilty in the death of his 2-month-old son was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

William Clouse was formally sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Clouse pleaded guilty in July to one count of murder (proximate result of committing endangering children — abuse — serious physical harm). Two endangering children charges, as well as one count each of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, were dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

During plea negotiations Clouse's defense team and the prosecution agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, according to documents.

On Feb. 2, 2020, police and medics responded to a home in the 800 block of Wyoming Street on a report of an infant not breathing. Clouse's 2-month-old son, Gabriel Clouse, was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital, where he died three days later on Feb. 5, 2020.

"An autopsy revealed the infant suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages," according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. "The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred."