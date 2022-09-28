Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man

A man is facing life in prison after he shot a man in the back of the head, killing him.

Raymond Walters, 65, of Dayton was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 32 years.

Earlier this month Walters was convicted on several accounts including three counts of murder related to the shooting death of George Smith, 45, on July 26, 2021.

In July 2021, Walters was the passenger in a car driven by his brother in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street when he “exited the front passenger side of the vehicle...and pulls out a handgun.” He then began shooting at Smith, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

A bullet hit a nearby garage, the bill of the Smith’s baseball hat and a third shot hit Smith in the back of his head as he tried to run away, according to police.

Walters then drove away from the scene.

Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died, according to investigators.

Walters has previous convictions including attempted murder for shooting at a police officer, involuntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing another inmate while in prison and attempted murder in Pike County.

He is currently in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.