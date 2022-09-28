Dayton man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man

1
WHIO Staff
·1 min read

A man is facing life in prison after he shot a man in the back of the head, killing him.

Raymond Walters, 65, of Dayton was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he has served at least 32 years.

Earlier this month Walters was convicted on several accounts including three counts of murder related to the shooting death of George Smith, 45, on July 26, 2021.

In July 2021, Walters was the passenger in a car driven by his brother in the 1000 block of Gerhard Street when he “exited the front passenger side of the vehicle...and pulls out a handgun.” He then began shooting at Smith, according to court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man convicted of shooting man in the back of the head

A bullet hit a nearby garage, the bill of the Smith’s baseball hat and a third shot hit Smith in the back of his head as he tried to run away, according to police.

Walters then drove away from the scene.

Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died, according to investigators.

Walters has previous convictions including attempted murder for shooting at a police officer, involuntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing another inmate while in prison and attempted murder in Pike County.

He is currently in custody of the Montgomery County Jail.

Recommended Stories

  • How NYC attempted-murder suspect Pedro Hernandez became poster boy for bail reform

    After repeat offender Pedro Hernandez was arrested in 2019 for the fifth time following a headline-grabbing bail-reform fight, his lawyer called the Bronx teen “a unique kid with a bright future.” His future’s not looking so bright now. Hernandez, now 22, was arrested again on Monday — this time on an attempted-murder charge. He had already spent a year behind bars on a 2015 shooting charge ...

  • There Are no Plans For Prince William to Have a Formal Investiture as Prince of Wales

    The position on any investiture was made clear as William and Kate made their first visit to Wales as the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

  • Remains of missing 30-year-old woman found in burning building, Indiana cops say

    Deborah Leslie was last seen alive outside a Motel 6, surveillance video shows.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer

    High-yield dividends and energy stocks have gotten renewed focus from investors as interest rates have risen and investors have sought out "safe" stocks. One company that I think has a great combination of stability and long-term growth opportunities is NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), the renewable energy investment arm of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). The stock pays a 4% dividend yield and has decades of visibility to its revenue streams, which most companies can't say today.

  • African- American Museum To Open Near Former Slave Dock In Charleston, SC

    The International African American Museum (IAAM) in Charleston is set to open in January 2023.

  • The story of one US governor’s historic use of clemency: ‘We are a nation of second chances’

    Kate Brown has granted more commutations or pardons than all of Oregon’s governor from the last 50 years combined

  • A complete timeline of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship

    The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and the "Booksmart" director costar in the movie "Don't Worry Darling," which Wilde also directed.

  • NYPD announces arrests in Brooklyn bishop robbery

    The gunpoint robbery was caught on camera during a Sunday service in July.

  • Notre Dame bye week breakdown: what we know through 4 games

    What do you KNOW about this Notre Dame team 1/3 of the way through the regular season?

  • Louisville man sentenced to 10 years for murder of Moore High School student

    Louisville man sentenced to 10 years for murder of Moore High School student

  • 'Very real fears' for LGBT community after far-right win in Italy

    The LGBT community has "very real fears" after a conservative bloc dominated by the far-right won Italy's general election, a leading gay rights campaigner told Reuters. The nationalist Brothers of Italy group, led by Giorgia Meloni, emerged as the largest party in the ballot and will lead the most right-wing government in Rome since World War Two. "Unfortunately there are very real fears" about an erosion of civil rights under the new administration, Fabrizio Marrazzo of the Gay Party said.

  • This Nearly 7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is Getting Even Stronger

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) already has one of the safest dividends in the energy sector. The natural gas infrastructure giant generates gobs of steady cash flow. It only pays out about half that money to investors via a dividend that currently yields almost 7%.

  • NYC bail reform poster boy Pedro Hernandez jailed in Manhattan attempted murder case; cop he sued escorted him to courthouse holding cell

    Ex-bail reform poster boy Pedro Hernandez was back in a jail cell on Tuesday facing attempted murder charges — and in an odd coincidence, he was led to a holding cell by an NYPD officer he has accused of assault and wrongful arrest. At his Manhattan Criminal Court arraignment, Hernandez unexpectedly came face-to-face with Detective David Terrell, who Hernandez has sued twice. Terrell, a ...

  • Fox News Anchor Doesn’t Ask Texas AG About Fleeing Home to Avoid Subpoena

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner interviewed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday morning for several minutes, focusing the conversation solely on immigration and the consistent surge of migrants at the southern American border.One subject that never came up, however, was the viral news story in which Paxton fled his home less than 24 hours earlier to avoid being served with a subpoena.With her morning news program The Faulkner Focus dedicating much of its time on Tuesday to “Amer

  • Teen, woman in custody in PnB Rock's fatal shooting at Roscoe's; father is sought

    A teen and a woman are in custody and a 3rd suspect, the teen's father, remains at large in connection with the slaying of PnB Rock in South L.A.

  • Teen had been staying with father before mother's slaying

    A Southern California man who was accused of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were killed Tuesday in a shootout with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert after a 45-mile (72-kilometer) chase. The girl, wearing a tactical helmet and vest, ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire.

  • Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3

    Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promise \"Deadpool 3\" won\'t reverse Wolverine\'s death in \"Logan\"

  • Fight over dead reporter's sources stalls before Vegas judge

    A fight to block government access to a slain investigative journalist’s sources and unpublished work stalled Wednesday, when a Las Vegas judge said she didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the question. Police allege that Robert "Rob” Telles, a Democratic elected county official, waited in a vehicle outside the home of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German and fatally stabbed him on Sept. 2. Prosecutors characterized the attack as a response to German's articles, which were critical of Telles and his managerial conduct.

  • Don’t Worry Darling Is Peak White Feminism (As Expected)

    Spoilers ahead. Don’t Worry Darling is the latest in a long continuation of movies that discuss female catharsis and misogyny but fails to acknowledge racism and quickly falls apart when attempting to critique patriarchy. Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film has had a rocky history from production to its eventual release last week on the 23rd September. Early on, the film suffered from production halts due to Covid and a change-up in the leading man (Harry Styles replaced Shia Labeouf). Alongside this,

  • Trump slams New York AG over fraud lawsuit: ‘She’s a disaster’

    Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed into New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) over her lawsuit against the former president and his three older children. Trump, in an appearance on WABC 770 AM’s “Cats at Night Show” with host John Catsimatidis, accused James of targeting him in order to raise her political profile.…