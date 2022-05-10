Dayton man sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl

A Dayton man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 138 months in prison for dealing fentanyl.

According to court documents, William Earnest, 43, possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute in August 2020.

Earnest was seen on multiple occasions coming and going from an apartment on Hepburn Avenue in Dayton where narcotics were stored and distributed, according to a release from Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

On August 26, 2020, law enforcement officials seized more than 600 grams of fentanyl from Earnest while executing a search warrant at the apartment, the release said.

Earnest was charged in August 2020 and pleaded guilty in October 2021.























