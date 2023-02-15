Dayton man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for New Year’s overdose deaths

A Dayton man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in six overdoses late New Year’s Eve, into New Year’s Day 2019.

Kelsey V. Williams, Jr., 41 was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Ohio in May 2021 and arrested in June 2021 in Minnesota. He pleaded guilty in federal court in Dayton in January 2022.

According to court documents, on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019, Williams distributed a fentanyl and cocaine mixture that resulted in six overdoses, four of which were fatal.

“Williams trafficked in drugs that directly resulted in overdoses,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “His crimes could not be more serious and have had a devastating impact on families in the Dayton area.