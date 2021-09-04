Dayton man sentenced to more than 30 years for raping 3 children

Sep. 3—A Dayton man was sentenced to 33 years in prison in connection to child rapes that prosecutors said took place over a period of years.

Raymond Scott Smith, 44, was also designated a tier 3 sexual offender and will have to register with the local sheriff's office every 90 days when he is released from prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Smith was originally indicted in February on more than 30 charges that accused him of sexual misconduct with children known to him.

The claims date back to 2017, according to an affidavit.

He faced between 25 and 40 years in prison after the plea agreement. The plea agreement says he is not eligible for early release.

Prosecutors filed a sentencing memorandum with Montgomery County Judge Steven Dankof that said they felt he deserved the maximum sentence.

"Defendant used a position of trust to violate children in the most despicable of fashions," prosecutors said. "Defendant should receive a maximum sentence under the agreement."

If Smith is released, he will be on post-release control for five years.

A message to defense attorney Michael Pentecost, who represented Smith, was not immediately returned Friday.