Dayton man sentenced to prison for 2019 murder of wife

A Dayton man has learned how long he’ll be in jail for shooting and killing his wife.

Task Moreland, Jr., 38, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after being convicted of his wife’s murder.

Police found 38-year-old Tiffany Moreland dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment on Ryburn Avenue in April 2019, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Police also found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the apartment.

An investigation determined that Moreland had shot his wife inside the the apartment after an argument.

A jury found Moreland guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault in July 2022.

Moreland got 15 years to life in prison plus an additional, consecutive, three years for firearm specifications that were included with the charges.