Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son

The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries.

William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clouse pleaded guilty to one count murder (proximate result of committing endangering children - abuse - serious physical harm) in July, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

In February 2020, police responded to William Clouse’s home after getting a 911 call reporting his two-month-old son, Gabriel, was not breathing.

“An autopsy revealed the infant had suffered from a skull fracture and brain hemorrhages,” according to a previous statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. “The defendant was alone with the infant when these injuries occurred.”

Gabriel died at Dayton Children’s Hospital three days later.

A grand jury indicted him on murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide in February 2021. Clouse previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. Plea documents filed last week show charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children and reckless homicide were dismissed.