Dayton man sentenced to prison for sex crime involving teen

A registered sex offender convicted of a another felony sex crime involving a teen is going to prison.

Michael Fowler, 49, of Dayton, was arrested in March and charged in April with one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Fowler was convicted in early October on the single charge, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents. He was sentenced Monday to five years in prison, according to the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.

News Center 7 previously reported that his arrest stemmed from incidents in December 2021 and January 2022. The incidents happed in Miami County and involved a 13-year-old victim.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies previously said Fowler used a variety of social media sites to post vape pens for sale. He would then meet people, primarily juveniles, to sell the vape pens and introduce himself.

Fowler was a paroled Tier I sex offender at the time of the incident. As part of his sentence, Fowler was designated a Tier II sex offender. That requires him to register his address with the sheriff’s office in the county he resides or works every 180 days for 25 years after he’s released from prison.