Dayton man sentenced after stopped at airport with large amount of cash; drugs, guns found in home

A Dayton man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after a discovery at a Cincinnati airport led to his arrest.

In January 2021 law enforcement stopped Laramie Lawson, 37, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with more than $19,000 hidden in his carry-on bag.

Lawson had bought a one-way ticket to Los Angeles, according to a media release.

He was unemployed at the time.

>> FBI concludes search of Washington Twp. home; ‘suspicious objects’ found

Members of the FBI’s Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force searched Lawson’s two homes in Dayton and found bulk amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Guns were also found in an armest of a recliner in the living room, the release states.

Bulk amounts of fentanyl and another gun were found in the second home.

Lawson was charged and indicted in 2022 and pled guilty to three federal drug counts in 2023.

He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.



