Dayton man sentenced in Warren County high-speed chase, carjackings

Feb. 12—A Dayton man was sentenced to prison Friday who was in a tole two vehicles, including one with two children inside, and was in a high-speed chase in Warren County.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced 25-year-old Bryon E. Finklea Jr. to 18 to 20 years in prison. Finklea also was ordered to register as a violent offender for 10 years after his release and his driver's license was suspended for 20 years, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Finklea was convicted of two counts of kidnaping and one count each of of aggravated robbery, endangering children, robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, the prosecutor's office said.

The incident started shortly after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, 2020, when Finklea was driving more than 110 mph while going south on Interstate 75 in Warren County. When a trooper attempted to pull him over, Finklea did not stop and it led to a high-speed chase, according to the prosecutor's office.

The pursuit went through multiple communities, including Monroe, Lebanon, Mason and West Chester Twp. Finklea is accused of stealing two vehicles during the pursuit, including one that had two children younger than 11 inside.

"Finklea drove erratically at high speeds, including travelling left of center into oncoming traffic with the two minors inside the motor vehicle," read a press release from the prosecutor's office.

He reportedly dropped off the children separately in the Lebanon and Mason areas. The children were not harmed, according to a previous report.

Finklea stole a second vehicle from teenagers after threatening to shoot them with a gun, according to the release.

Troopers eventually ended the chase due to safety reasons while Finklea was heading north on I-75. The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Special Response Team later found and arrested Finklea.