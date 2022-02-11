Dayton man sentenced in Warren County high-speed chase, carjackings

Feb. 11—A Dayton man accused of leading Ohio State High Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase in Warren County and stealing two vehicles, one of which had two children inside, was sentenced to prison.

Warren County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Tepe sentenced 25-year-old Bryon E. Finklea Jr. to 18 to 20 years in prison, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office. Finklea was also reportedly ordered to register as a violent offender for 10 years after his release and his driver's license was suspended for 20 years.

He was convicted of two counts of kidnaping and one count each of of aggravated robbery, endangering children, robbery and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to the prosecutor's office.

The incident started shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2020, when Finklea was reportedly driving more than 110 miles per hour while going south on I-75 in Warren County. When a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Finklea refused to stop, resulting in a high-speed chase, according to the prosecutor's office.

The chase went through multiple cities, including Monroe, Lebanon, Mason and West Chester. Finklea is accused of stealing two vehicles during the pursuit, including one that had two children younger than 11 inside.

"Finklea drove erratically at high speeds, including travelling left of center into oncoming traffic with the two minors inside the motor vehicle," read a press release from the prosecutor's office.

He reportedly dropped the two children off at two different locations in the Lebanon and Mason areas. The two children were not harmed, according to a previous report.

Finklea stole a second vehicle from teenagers after threatening to shoot them with a gun, according to the release.

Troopers eventually terminated the chase due to safety reasons as Finklea was heading north on I-75. OSHP's Special Response Team later found and arrested Finklea.