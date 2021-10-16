Dayton man shot by homeowner in Perry Twp. home invasion is charged

Oct. 15—A 41-year-old Dayton man who was shot by a homeowner Tuesday morning during a reported home invasion has been charged.

David Franklin Adams is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division for one count of aggravated burglary, records show.

Perry Twp. police responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 5800 block of Diamond Mill Road on a report of a burglary in progress.

The intruder, later identified as Adams, broke into the home and began assaulting the man and woman who lived there, according to an affidavit filed in municipal court. The couple did not know Adams, police said.

"One of the homeowners was able to retrieve a handgun and struck the suspect," officer Brian Douglas, Perry Twp. Police Department public information officer, said previously.

The homeowner who was able to grab his gun struck Adams twice, the affidavit stated.

Adams fled in a vehicle but later was found by officers walking down a road, Douglas said. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but was discharged Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He remains jailed on a $350,000 bond awaiting his arraignment.

