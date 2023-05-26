Dayton man shot by police after charging at them with sword now facing charges

The man who was shot by Dayton officers while wielding a sword at them this week is officially facing charges.

David Showalter, 34, has been charged with felonious assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, assault on a police officer, and felony obstructing official business, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. The charges were filed in Dayton Municipal Court Friday morning.

Showalter was shot by two Dayton police officers Wednesday evening after charging at officers with a sword on Suman Avenue.

Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

“He is coming in and out of his house. He’s naked, he has a sword, he’s laying on the front yard,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

In body camera video released Thursday, a naked Showalter is seen running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

“Drop the sword! Drop it!” one officer yelled at Showalter in the video.

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said that the two responding officers, Officers John Griffin and Joshua Blankley, fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised the sword in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his injuries were currently listed as non-life threatening. He currently remains in the hospital.

Both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.