Dayton man taken into custody after allegedly catching garage on fire

A Dayton man was taken into custody for allegedly setting a garage on fire in Miami Township on Monday.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:46 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 on an arson complaint involving a detached garage.

>> Woman taken into custody following standoff in Miami County

Upon arrival, a woman told deputies that she saw her ex-boyfriend, Tyler S. Myers, age 23, Dayton, running from the smoking garage and get into his vehicle and flee the area.

A broadcast was made to stop and detain Myers to Montgomery County L.E. agencies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says that a short while later, deputies were advised that the Riverside Police Department had Myers stopped.

Deputies responded to Riverside and upon further investigation, placed Myers into custody for arson and breaking and entering.

Myers was incarcerated at the Miami County jail without incident.

The Bethel Township Fire Department responded and was able to extinguish the fire in the garage.







