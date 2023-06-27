Dayton man wanted for breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her arrested

A Dayton man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Damarcus Guy, 31, outside of a local bus station at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the task force.

>> Previous Coverage: Dayton man wanted for breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her

SOFAST members located Guy who was waiting for a Greyhound bus that would take him out of the state, the spokesperson said. He was taken into custody safely without incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Guy on Friday. He has been charged with kidnapping, abduction, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, disrupting public service, and aggravated burglary.

Dayton police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Newport Avenue on reports of a burglary. When they go to the home, a female resident told police she was “awakened by a strange man at the top of her stairway outside of her bedroom,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man, later identified as Guy, allegedly pinned her down and sexually assaulted her.

>> 1 taken to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Dayton

The victim said he later made her go to another room in the house and watch a YouTube video called “The Heinous Christmas Killings of Dayton Ohio, which documents 1992 homicides in the city, while eating her food.

“The suspect told [the victim] that he could have done that to her, but he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” court records said.

When morning came, Guy left the victim’s home with her two cell phones and a $5 bill, a court record states.

The next day, the victim started to receive messages from an unknown number. When she asked who was texting her, the person replied that he was the one she has watch the video with and then referred to several topics that they had discussed during the incident.

When police served a search warrant on the number, media files for the account contained photos of A GED and social security card belonging to Guy.

Guy matched the description the victim had provided and she also picked him out of a photospread.

Guy has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail and now awaits his court appearance.

“The U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners continue to pursue and apprehend suspects accused of violent crimes to help make our communities safer. Removing these violent offenders from our neighborhoods takes away their opportunity to commit further acts of violence. Our ongoing partnership with the Dayton Police Department was instrumental in this capture.” – Michael D. Black, United States Marshal