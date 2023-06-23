Dayton man wanted for breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her

A Dayton man is wanted by police after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

Damarcus Guy, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of aggravated burglary, and one count of disruption of public services, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court Friday. An arrest warrant was issued for him as well on Friday.

Dayton police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Newport Avenue this morning, June 23, on reports of a burglary. When they go to the home, a female resident told police she was “awakened by a strange man at the top of her stairway outside of her bedroom,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The man, later identified as Guy, allegedly pinned her down and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said he later made her go to another room in the house and watch a YouTube video called “The Heinous Christmas Killings of Dayton Ohio, which documents 1992 homicides in the city, while eating her food.

“The suspect told [the victim] that he could have done that to her, but he did not because he is a ‘nice guy,’” court records said.

When morning came, Guy left the victim’s home with her two cell phones and a $5 bill, a court record states.

The next day, the victim started to receive messages from an unknown number. When she asked who was texting her, the person replied that he was the one she has watch the video with and then referred to several topics that they had discussed during the incident.

When police served a search warrant on the number, media files for the account contained photos of A GED and social security card belonging to Guy.

Guy matched the description the victim had provided and she also picked him out of a photospread.



