Dayton man wanted since February shooting now in jail

Jun. 17—A 55-year-old Dayton man indicted four months ago in a February shooting is now jailed.

Roger Lewis Blackburn Jr. was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Montgomery County Jail after he was arrested by Dayton police, jail records show.

Blackburn had been wanted since his Feb. 19 indictment for two counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and domestic violence, which all carry three-year firearm specifications. He also was indicted for having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Blackburn is accused of firing through the glass on the front door to a home shortly after 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in the 2300 block of Parkland Avenue in Dayton. He then reached in and unlocked the door, walked inside and fired a handgun at his daughter's mother as she ran upstairs, according to a 911 call and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Blackburn, who reportedly said "I gotta do this" before he started shooting, also went upstairs, where the woman's adult son threw items at him and ran out of the house as Blackburn briefly chased him, according to police records.

The woman went into the kitchen with another man at the home to call 911. While they were in the kitchen, Blackburn returned, pointed his gun at the pair and fired, striking the man in the arm, according to the affidavit.

Blackburn got into a car fired shots at the house as he drove back and forth before he drove away, the affidavit stated.

He is due Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.