Dayton men sentenced to 20 years in deadly 2018 robbery, shooting

Jan. 11—Two men, including one already serving nearly 50 years to life in prison for another fatal shooting, were sentenced Tuesday for the 2018 deadly shooting of a Dayton man.

Carlos Lamont Blanton Jr. and Tylin Christopher Watson, both 22, were sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 20 years in prison after they previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

The victim, Tevin K. Million Sr., 27, of Dayton, was shot around 4 a.m. June 11, 2018, in the 2300 block of Newport Avenue in Dayton. Million had been robbed and shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Co-defendant D'Mariyan Marquise Glass, 23, of Moraine, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence.

The following month, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Blanton, Watson and a fourth co-defendant, Kalesha Whitner, 26, of Xenia, for murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and multiple weapons violations.

While housed in the Montgomery County Jail on charges connected to Million's death, Blanton was involved in an August 2020 jailhouse assault. He was indicted in January 2021 for felonious assault.

Watson was sentenced in August 2020 to 49 years to life for the 2018 Memorial Day shooting death of Sinclair Community College student Sorin Farcas, 19, who was shot in the head during a robbery in the 7300 block of Charnwood Drive in Huber Heights.

He had been incarcerated in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction's Marion Correctional Institution but was temporarily returned to the Montgomery County Jail for Tuesday's sentencing hearing.

Watson's sentence in Million's death will be served consecutive to the 49-years-to-life sentence, the prosecutor's office said.

Glass and Whitner, who both remain in the Montgomery County Jail, will be sentenced at a later date.