Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home

A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone.

Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.

>> Driver who hit 2 children in Harrison Twp. and left scene will be charged, sheriff’s captain says

Dayton police won’t say whether that man is a person of interest, News Center 7′s Haley Kosik reported.

Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Bauer of the department’s violent crime bureau offered the following to our news organization: “Detectives are actively investigating this case, which will then be submitted to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of criminal charges. At this time no arrests have been made.”

Witnesses called 9-1-1 as Kyle lay on Smithville Road, between Gummer and Gonder avenues, his legs among the several broken bones he suffered. He had confronted the suspected peeper, grabbed onto the man’s pickup truck and was dragged.

“Somebody just got hit by a truck. It’s really really bad,” a caller to 9-1-1 dispatch said. “It was a pickup truck. I’m not sure ma’am, but this guy needs help!”

The witness then called Robin Tucker.

“And they said his legs were broken and his bones were sticking out of his clothes,” she said, recalling the story for News Center 7′s Kosik. " I thought I was gonna to lose another child.”

Tucker said she has lost two children in the last five years and feared she would lose Kyle, who remained in a hospital Tuesday.

>> Future of county litter pickup program called into question after deadly accident on I-75

Tucker said she recalled confronting the suspected peeper at her home on Burkhardt Avenue.

“I asked him what the hell he was doing here. He gave me a bogus address. I told him to get the hell off my property.”

He left, she said, but returned. This time he was looking into her son’s room, she said.

Story continues

“And then Kyle caught him and then after that, I got the phone call.”

Witnesses told the 9-1-1 dispatcher they think Kyle was dragged for several blocks along Smithville Road .

“The right tibia was broken in half,” Tucker said, “so they had to put a metal rod in that.”

Her son suffered several broken bones, she said, and “road rash from head to toe . . . they said it could take about a year of recovery.”

She said she wants justice. She wants the person recorded by her home security camera prosecuted.



