Dayton officer placed on leave pending internal, criminal investigation

A Dayton police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation

Due to the allegations against the officer, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations has been asked to do an independent investigation into the officer, according to a release by Dayton Police Department.

The police department will also be conducting an internal investigation, the release states.

The officer was not named in the release and details about the allegations against them were not provided.

The department said as not to jeopardize the investigation, additional information will not be shared at this time.

We are working to learn more about the charges the officer could be facing and will update this story as new information becomes available.