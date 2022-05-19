Dayton officer who was shot in the head and kept going wins national awards

May 19—A Dayton police officer who was struck by a bullet on the side of his head has earned two national awards.

Earlier this month, officer Thadeu Holloway received a TOP COPS award from the National Association of Police Organizations during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Holloway was nominated after he was injured during an incident that occurred in September.

Holloway went to the home of a suspect in a fraud case, in Dayton's Lakeview neighborhood, and tried to speak with him. But the suspect hit Holloway, who then tased the man, police said.

While on the ground, the suspect pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at Holloway, striking him on the side of his head.

Holloway fell to the ground but returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Despite being injured, Holloway kept bystanders back for their safety and refused to leave the scene until there were enough officers to secure the area and provide medical aid to the suspect, police said.

Holloway, who was nominated by fellow officers, also was selected to receive the Citizens Choice Award, which is the top winner of the 10 TOP COP recipients.

Earlier this year, Holloway was named "officer of the year" by the Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs, whose president, Joseph Andzik, said Holloway showed courage and selflessness when he refused to leave the scene before knowing that everyone around him was safe.

The 40-year-old man accused of shooting Holloway survived the incident and faces charges including felonious assault, assault on a peace officer, carrying concealed weapons and other offenses.

Six Dayton officers were recognized as TOP COPS in 2020 for stopping the mass shooter in the Oregon District in August 2019.

.