Dayton officer who was shot in head receives officer of the year award

Jan. 20—A Dayton Police officer shot in the side of the head in September showed courage and selflessness when he refused to leave the scene before knowing that everyone around him was safe, the president of the Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs said.

Officer Thadeu Holloway was named the officer of the year by the association and was presented the award last weekend.

Holloway was working a fraud call when he attempted to stop Antwyane Lowe to question him on Sept. 21. Body camera footage caught the encounter in the 600 block of Ingram Street.

Authorities say Lowe punched Holloway, and the officer responded with his stun gun. Lowe then allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Holloway in the head, officials said. Holloway fell to the ground and returned fire, striking Lowe multiple times.

Holloway underwent surgery and is recovering. He was praised by the interim chief and others for his calmness and professionalism during the incident, including directing bystanders to safety before other Dayton Police officers were able to arrive on the scene.

"He still had a presence of mind to make sure everyone was safe," said Montgomery County Association of Police Chiefs President Joseph Andzik. "That is someone who holds the community close to their heart."

Andzik, the police chief of German Twp., said the association gives out the award every year. He said chiefs nominate an officer and a committee reviews the nominations. The chief said Holloway represents the best part of Montgomery County law enforcement.

"I would say most law enforcement do have the same selfless drive, they want to make their community better wherever they work," Andzik said.