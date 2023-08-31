Dayton pays settlement to man with disabilities who alleges he was wrongfully arrested in 2020

The City of Dayton has agreed to pay Jack Runser $45,000.

In November 2020 Runser was stopped by Dayton police at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Germantown following a 911 call, News Center 7 previously reported.

Runser, who is deaf, and has cerebral palsy, said he was on his way to the store that afternoon when police stopped him.

Officers took Runser to Miami Valley Hospital for evaluation, a decision Runser now calls officer misconduct.

A police report stated a citizen called 911 reporting, what turned out to be Runser, “walking in the median.” The caller told dispatchers Runser “looked like he may have a physical disability” and was “not walking straight.”

Both officers claimed Runser became agitated as they tried to speak with him.

Once at Miami Valley Hospital, Runser and police records claim, a medical professional recognized him and determined this was a mix-up: with no drugs or mental health concerns.

Police denied any wrongdoing and an internal investigation exonerated the officers.

In 2022, Runser filed a lawsuit against the city.