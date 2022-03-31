Dayton PD: Woman leaves baby at hospital; do you know her?

Police in Dayton said it is trying to find and identify a woman who dropped off a baby at Dayton Children’s early Thursday morning and then took off.

The woman is white, 30-40 years old with blonde hair. Police said the woman is driving a black SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia and was last seen driving south on State Route 4.

If you have any information on who the woman might be, please call 937-333-COPS or Det. Sulek at 937-333-1203.