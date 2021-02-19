Dayton police arrest man on preliminary murder charge

Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Feb. 19—A man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday night on a preliminary murder charge, according to jail booking records.

Giovany Louie Barnard Bryant, 24, has not been formally charged at this time.

Dayton police arrested Bryant around 8:40 p.m. He is being held on one preliminary count of murder.

It is not clear what case Bryant was arrested in connection to. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

